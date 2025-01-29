Estimated 13.6 million children in Thailand highly exposed to PM2.5: UNICEF

UNICEF is deeply concerned about the escalating levels of PM2.5 air pollution in Thailand, which is putting the health of approximately 13.6 million children across Thailand at risk. This alarming situation demands urgent action to safeguard children’s health and well-being.
According to UNICEF’s Over the Tipping Point report in 2023, the number of children in Thailand highly exposed to PM2.5 is greater than those affected by other climate hazards, such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts.
“We need commitment, collaboration and decisive action from all sectors, especially government and business, to tackle air pollution’s root causes,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “This is the only way we can give every child the opportunity to grow up in a safe, clean, and sustainable world.”
Children under five years old are particularly vulnerable to air pollution. The damage from PM2.5 exposure can begin in the womb, with long-term health effects such as premature birth, low birth weight, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Children also inhale more air per kilogram of body weight than adults, making them more susceptible to absorbing harmful pollutants while their lungs, bodies, and brains are still developing.
PM2.5 particles, less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. These particles can harm multiple organ systems and increase the risk of diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, and chronic respiratory conditions in children. Long-term exposure is also linked to noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and lung cancer in adults.
According to the fifth edition of the State of Global Air report - released by the Health Effects Institute and UNICEF last year - air pollution accounted for 700,000 deaths among children under five globally in 2021. That is the equivalent of nearly 2,000 deaths daily — making it the second-leading risk factor for death among young children after malnutrition. PM2.5 has been found to be the most consistent and accurate predictor of poor health outcomes around the world.
The most vulnerable children bear the brunt of air pollution’s impact as they have fewer means to protect themselves from PM2.5. Globally, data shows that children in low- and middle-income countries are disproportionately affected, with mortality rates far exceeding those in high-income countries.
In Thailand, recent hazardous air quality has called for more effective and long-term solutions so that children do not need to lose learning days. UNICEF is conducting a study on climate-resilient school infrastructure, focusing on how school buildings can better cope with climate disasters and hazards including PM2.5. This study, expected to be released this year will provide essential data to advocate for government action and mobilize resources to strengthen climate and environmental resilience.
UNICEF is also urging the Royal Thai Government and private sector to accelerate efforts to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions at their root causes. Bold, forward-thinking decisions are crucial to prioritizing long-term solutions over short-term measures.
