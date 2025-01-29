Estimated 13.6 million children in Thailand highly exposed to PM2.5: UNICEF

UNICEF is deeply concerned about the escalating levels of PM2.5 air pollution in Thailand, which is putting the health of approximately 13.6 million children across Thailand at risk. This alarming situation demands urgent action to safeguard children’s health and well-being.

According to UNICEF’s Over the Tipping Point report in 2023, the number of children in Thailand highly exposed to PM2.5 is greater than those affected by other climate hazards, such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts.

“We need commitment, collaboration and decisive action from all sectors, especially government and business, to tackle air pollution’s root causes,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “This is the only way we can give every child the opportunity to grow up in a safe, clean, and sustainable world.”

Children under five years old are particularly vulnerable to air pollution. The damage from PM2.5 exposure can begin in the womb, with long-term health effects such as premature birth, low birth weight, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Children also inhale more air per kilogram of body weight than adults, making them more susceptible to absorbing harmful pollutants while their lungs, bodies, and brains are still developing.