Massive fire engulfs piles of recyclable plastic waste in Samut Sakhon

A fire broke out at a large pile of recyclable plastic and rubber waste at a garbage warehouse compound in Samut Sakhon on Wednesday morning and quickly spread through the area.

Police and firefighters reported that the blaze started at the 13-rai compound in Tambon Yok Krabat, Ban Paew district, at 10 am. By 11:50 am, despite the efforts of 20 fire engines, the fire had yet to be brought under control and had already destroyed three garbage warehouses.

Additional firefighters were mobilised to prevent the fire from spreading further.