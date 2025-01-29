Chai Nat forest fires rekindle on Tuesday night due to strong winds

Forest fires on a mountain in Chai Nat’s Mueang district, allegedly started by a drug addict, rekindled on Tuesday night shortly after being extinguished earlier in the evening, officials said on Wednesday.
As of press time, firefighters, assisted by a helicopter from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, were still working to contain the blaze at Khao Plong mountain in Tambon Khao Tha Phra, Mueang district.
The fires first broke out on Monday night, rapidly damaging approximately 100 rai of forest.
Firefighters and the helicopter battled the flames throughout the night and all day Tuesday until they managed to bring the situation under control by the evening.
However, the fires reignited at high-altitude spots on the mountain that were inaccessible to fire hoses.
In response, firefighters and volunteers were mobilised to create buffer zones to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes and government buildings.
Jitthana Yingthaweelapha, president of the Chai Nat Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Kamolchaya Prasertsin, chief of Mueang district, closely monitored the firefighting efforts.
Jitthana expressed gratitude to the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry for dispatching a helicopter to spray water in an attempt to extinguish the fires.
On Wednesday, the helicopter flew multiple sorties, dousing forested areas behind the Chai Nat police shooting range and the Chai Nat transport office.
Firefighters reported difficulties in fully extinguishing the blaze due to the steep terrain, which made it too dangerous to access certain areas. Strong winds throughout the night also caused the flames to spread rapidly.
Ekkarat Nakthong, assistant district chief of Mueang district, stated that all relevant agencies had agreed to build buffer zones to prevent the fire from reaching homes and government buildings.
Meanwhile, Pol Col Surat Paothong, commander of Mueang Chai Nat police station, took the alleged arsonist, identified as Sarawut (surname withheld), 40, to re-enact the alleged crime at five locations around the mountain on Wednesday.
Sarawut was arrested on Tuesday after villagers informed police that he had allegedly set fires at multiple spots around the mountain in anger over a previous arrest for methamphetamine use.
However, Sarawut denied the charges, claiming he had simply walked up the mountain, felt cold, and lit a fire to keep warm, without intending to start a forest fire. He admitted to having taken a meth pill before heading up the mountain.
He has been charged with arson and drug abuse.