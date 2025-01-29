Chai Nat forest fires rekindle on Tuesday night due to strong winds

Forest fires on a mountain in Chai Nat’s Mueang district, allegedly started by a drug addict, rekindled on Tuesday night shortly after being extinguished earlier in the evening, officials said on Wednesday.

As of press time, firefighters, assisted by a helicopter from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, were still working to contain the blaze at Khao Plong mountain in Tambon Khao Tha Phra, Mueang district.

The fires first broke out on Monday night, rapidly damaging approximately 100 rai of forest.