Senate rights panel wants answers about Uyghurs being held since 2013

The Senate’s committee on human rights is seeking a meeting with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to discuss the government’s plans regarding 48 Uyghur refugees detained since 2013 at an immigration facility in Bangkok’s Sathorn area.
Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit, who chairs the committee and is a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, said that this discussion will focus solely on the welfare of the asylum seekers and will not involve any political party agendas.
The committee has expressed concerns about the detainees’ well-being, particularly after being denied access to visit them by the Immigration Bureau. Reports indicate that some refugees have initiated hunger strikes due to the conditions of their detention, which they describe as “worse than prison”.
Additionally, one detainee has reportedly been hospitalised for a pressure ulcer resulting from prolonged bed rest.
“The committee is concerned that the authorities may not have the expertise to manage long-term nutritional care, and introducing new food could adversely affect the detainee’s health,” the senator said.
Angkhana said she would recommend that the International Red Cross provide advice on the repatriation process. She also stated that all relevant agencies, including the National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry, have assured that Thailand will uphold its international obligations and will not forcibly return refugees or asylum seekers to situations where they face danger.
Earlier this month, Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, denied reports that the government plans to deport the 48 Uyghurs to China. He questioned the accuracy of the claim, asking how certain people could know the topics of discussion at the Security Council meetings.
The 48 Uyghur refugees are part of a group of 300 persons who fled China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in 2013. They have been detained by Thai authorities ever since.
Many human rights organisations have expressed concerns about the potential deportation of this group, citing fears of torture and other forms of ill-treatment upon return to China. The United Nations has also called on Thailand to halt any plans to deport the group, emphasising the need to adhere to international human rights standards.