Senate rights panel wants answers about Uyghurs being held since 2013

The Senate’s committee on human rights is seeking a meeting with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to discuss the government’s plans regarding 48 Uyghur refugees detained since 2013 at an immigration facility in Bangkok’s Sathorn area.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit, who chairs the committee and is a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, said that this discussion will focus solely on the welfare of the asylum seekers and will not involve any political party agendas.

The committee has expressed concerns about the detainees’ well-being, particularly after being denied access to visit them by the Immigration Bureau. Reports indicate that some refugees have initiated hunger strikes due to the conditions of their detention, which they describe as “worse than prison”.

Additionally, one detainee has reportedly been hospitalised for a pressure ulcer resulting from prolonged bed rest.

“The committee is concerned that the authorities may not have the expertise to manage long-term nutritional care, and introducing new food could adversely affect the detainee’s health,” the senator said.