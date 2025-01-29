Large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation in Bangkok busted

A Vietnamese national has been arrested and nearly 1,000 cannabis plants seized after Immigration Police discovered an illicit cannabis growing operation in northern Bangkok.
The raid, conducted on January 29, was led by the commander of Immigration Division 1, Pol Maj-General Prasart Khemaprasit, alongside officers from Prachachuen Police Station and officials from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.
Acting on local complaints about suspicious activity and disturbing odours, the authorities searched a four-storey commercial building in Soi Ngamwongwan 32, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si district.
The search revealed a sophisticated growing operation spread across multiple floors. The ground floor had been converted into a storage area for fertilisers and worker accommodation, with space for six to seven people. The upper three floors were fully equipped with climate control systems, air-conditioning, fans, and specialised lighting for cannabis cultivation.
Officers arrested a Vietnamese national identified only as Nguyen, who admitted to having tended the plants for around four months. He claimed to receive a monthly salary of 20,000 baht from his Thai employer, known only as "Ton". The operation yielded 929 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, along with harvested cannabis flowers.
Deputy commander and acting superintendent of investigation Pol Colonel Rapeepat Utsaha said that the premises lacked the necessary permits from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine for cannabis cultivation.
The suspect faces multiple charges, including working without a permit under the Alien Workers Management Emergency Decree and unauthorised commercial processing of controlled herbs under the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Intelligence Act.
The authorities are preparing to pursue legal action against both the building's corporate entity and the workers involved. The offences carry penalties of imprisonment up to one year and/or fines up to 20,000 baht. Additional charges may be filed if evidence of international distribution is discovered.