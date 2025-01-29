Large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation in Bangkok busted

A Vietnamese national has been arrested and nearly 1,000 cannabis plants seized after Immigration Police discovered an illicit cannabis growing operation in northern Bangkok.

The raid, conducted on January 29, was led by the commander of Immigration Division 1, Pol Maj-General Prasart Khemaprasit, alongside officers from Prachachuen Police Station and officials from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

Acting on local complaints about suspicious activity and disturbing odours, the authorities searched a four-storey commercial building in Soi Ngamwongwan 32, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si district.