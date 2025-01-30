Centre set up to tighten police action against influential figures

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2025

New order integrates efforts by police nationwide to combat criminals involved in a variety of activities including extortion and human trafficking

The chief of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, yesterday (January 29) signed a police order setting up a centre to combat influential figures, hired assassins and major criminals.

The main objective of this order is to integrate the efforts of police forces nationwide to take action against influential figures and hired killers, considered as being at the root of all types of crimes that negatively impact the well-being and safety of the public.

The characteristics of individuals who are considered influential figures include:

  • Loan sharks offering unlicensed loans
  • Those involved in bid-rigging and obstructing public tender processes
  • Extorting motorcycle taxi and car hire businesses
  • Extorting businesses such as factories, shops, entertainment venues and other establishments
  • Smuggling goods to evade taxes, including illegal fuel, palm oil, cigarettes, alcohol, and those mediating the import of illegal goods
  • Running illegal gambling operations, including underground betting, illegal lotteries and online gambling
  • Involved in human trafficking, forced prostitution and child exploitation
  • Engaged in the illegal entry and stay of people in the kingdom
  • Involved in deceiving citizens into working abroad under false pretences
  • Involved in scamming tourists
  • Hired assassins
  • Debt collectors who use threats or force
  • Smuggling arms, including those who possess firearms and explosives
  • Involved in encroaching on public land and destroying natural resources and the environment
  • Extorting money by mediating or protecting offences on highways or public roads
  • Involved in drug trafficking, including those who protect drug dealers and collect drug-related debts
  • Connected to human trafficking syndicates

The order also appoints Pol Gen Prajuab Wongsuk, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, as the director of the centre, with Pol Lt-Gen Akkaradech Pimonsri, Assistant Commissioner-General, serving as deputy director.

Several police officers with expertise in investigation and crime suppression have also been included in the task force.

