Centre set up to tighten police action against influential figures

The chief of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, yesterday (January 29) signed a police order setting up a centre to combat influential figures, hired assassins and major criminals.

The main objective of this order is to integrate the efforts of police forces nationwide to take action against influential figures and hired killers, considered as being at the root of all types of crimes that negatively impact the well-being and safety of the public.

The characteristics of individuals who are considered influential figures include: