‘Kamnan Nok’ jailed for life for masterminding police officer’s murder

Praween has denied the charges and has been detained at Bangkok Remand Prison until the court’s ruling, which was delivered at 10:20 am on Thursday.

In its verdict, the court stated that it believed the accounts of state witnesses, who testified that Praween became angry when Siwakorn refused to transfer his nephew to work under him.

The court also found credible the testimony of state witnesses who said Praween became enraged when he was beaten by Siwakorn in a drinking contest at the party.

According to witness statements, Praween was heard asking his henchmen where his pistol was and was quoted as saying, “This cannot be spared.” The court noted that this phrase would generally be understood as an order to kill Siwakorn.

The court also cited witness testimony that Praween nodded his head when Thananchai approached Siwakorn and asked, “What’s next, boss?” The verdict stated that Thananchai then shot Siwakorn on Praween’s signal.

The court ruled that Praween must be given the maximum penalty of life imprisonment, with the sentence to commence after he has completed a two-year prison term imposed by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, alongside 20 police officers.

Praween has the right to appeal the verdict in the Appeals Court.