‘Kamnan Nok’ jailed for life for masterminding police officer’s murder

The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former kamnan and business tycoon in Nakhon Pathom to life imprisonment after convicting him of ordering the killing of a highway police officer in 2023.
The court found Praween Chankhlai, 37, better known as “Kamnan Nok”, guilty of ordering his henchman to shoot Police Major Siwakorn Saibua, an inspector with the Highway Police’s 2nd Command, at his birthday party on the night of 6 September 2023.
Siwakorn was fatally wounded.
The henchman, Thananchai Manmak, later fled the scene and was killed two days later by police while resisting arrest.
Praween was arraigned in court on charges of premeditated murder and hiring another person to commit murder, in violation of Articles 33, 68, 80, 84, and 288 of the Criminal Code.
Praween owned two construction firms in Nakhon Pathom. He reportedly had conflicts with Siwakorn, who had refused to accept Praween’s nephew, Police Senior Sergeant Major Pisit Chiewpreecha, as a patrol officer under his command.
Following Siwakorn’s murder, some 20 police officers who attended the birthday party were charged and convicted of dereliction of duty by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
Praween has denied the charges and has been detained at Bangkok Remand Prison until the court’s ruling, which was delivered at 10:20 am on Thursday.
In its verdict, the court stated that it believed the accounts of state witnesses, who testified that Praween became angry when Siwakorn refused to transfer his nephew to work under him.
The court also found credible the testimony of state witnesses who said Praween became enraged when he was beaten by Siwakorn in a drinking contest at the party.
According to witness statements, Praween was heard asking his henchmen where his pistol was and was quoted as saying, “This cannot be spared.” The court noted that this phrase would generally be understood as an order to kill Siwakorn.
The court also cited witness testimony that Praween nodded his head when Thananchai approached Siwakorn and asked, “What’s next, boss?” The verdict stated that Thananchai then shot Siwakorn on Praween’s signal.
The court ruled that Praween must be given the maximum penalty of life imprisonment, with the sentence to commence after he has completed a two-year prison term imposed by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, alongside 20 police officers.
Praween has the right to appeal the verdict in the Appeals Court.