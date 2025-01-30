Suppliers of electricity to call-centre gangs to be regarded as accomplices

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that anyone found supplying electricity across the border to call-centre gangs on Myanmar soil would be regarded as an accomplice.
Phumtham was commenting on an earlier statement by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who said he would ask security agencies to consider cutting the electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where call-centre gangs were suspected of operating.
Phumtham said Anutin could make the decision on the issue, and as the deputy prime minister in charge of security affairs, he would be ready to coordinate with the relevant agencies to implement the measure.
Phumtham noted that the Thai government had already cut electricity across the border in Mae Ramat and Mae Sot districts in Tak to Myanmar towns, on suspicion that call-centre gangs were using the supplied electricity to operate.
He said there were two other locations where Thailand was still selling electricity across the border – at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge and in Mae Hong Son. The two areas have communities where the electricity is used by ordinary people, Phumtham said.
He stated that from now on, the Thai government would treat anyone knowingly supplying or selling electricity to call-centre gangs across the border as an accomplice.
He added that security agencies would soon hold a meeting on the issue of cross-border electricity sales to consider measures to prevent power from being diverted to call-centre gangs.
Phumtham said the government was not concerned about being downgraded in the US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report due to its efforts to tackle call-centre gangs, which also lure and force victims to work for them.
He said the government had been doing its best to combat human trafficking.
As per the latest US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, Thailand is classified as a Tier 2 country.
This indicates that while Thailand does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, it is making significant efforts to do so. The country has maintained this Tier 2 status for the past three consecutive years.