Suppliers of electricity to call-centre gangs to be regarded as accomplices

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that anyone found supplying electricity across the border to call-centre gangs on Myanmar soil would be regarded as an accomplice.

Phumtham was commenting on an earlier statement by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who said he would ask security agencies to consider cutting the electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where call-centre gangs were suspected of operating.

Phumtham said Anutin could make the decision on the issue, and as the deputy prime minister in charge of security affairs, he would be ready to coordinate with the relevant agencies to implement the measure.