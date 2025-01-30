Chadchart asks government to declare Bangkok pollution control zone

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday called on the government to declare Bangkok a pollution control zone to enable the BMA to better tackle PM2.5 pollution.

The governor explained that if the capital is declared a pollution control zone, the BMA will be able to access the fund for promoting environmental quality, allowing it to improve air quality without needing prior approval from the central government.

Chadchart said the fund could be used to implement various systems that would enable the BMA to address air pollution more effectively.