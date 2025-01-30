Third Army Area to tighten border patrols

The Third Army Area commander on Thursday vowed to step up patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border to prevent Chinese nationals from being lured by call-centre gangs and forced to work for them.
Lieutenant General Kittipong Chansuwan, commander of the Third Army Area, made the remarks to reporters after attending the "Seal Stop Safe" anti-drug operation meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Kittipong pledged to strengthen measures to prevent Chinese nationals from being trafficked across the border to Myanmar by call-centre gangs. His remarks followed reports that several Chinese entertainers had fallen victim to these gangs and were forced to work for them on the Myanmar side.
Their ordeals became major headlines in China, leading to widespread campaigns on Chinese social media warning against travel to “dangerous Thailand.”
Kittipong said his command would increase the number of units protecting the Thai-Myanmar border, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring of border areas by various security forces.
However, he admitted that the border was extremely long, making it impossible to seal completely with available troops. Instead, his command would rely on intelligence operations and coordination with other government agencies to monitor high-risk areas.
For certain remote locations, his command would deploy monitoring devices supplied by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. While primarily intended for anti-drug operations, these devices could also be used to combat human trafficking, Kittipong added.
He said his troops would coordinate with relevant agencies whenever they spotted individuals who appeared to be Chinese attempting to cross the border.