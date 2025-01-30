Third Army Area to tighten border patrols

The Third Army Area commander on Thursday vowed to step up patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border to prevent Chinese nationals from being lured by call-centre gangs and forced to work for them.

Lieutenant General Kittipong Chansuwan, commander of the Third Army Area, made the remarks to reporters after attending the "Seal Stop Safe" anti-drug operation meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Kittipong pledged to strengthen measures to prevent Chinese nationals from being trafficked across the border to Myanmar by call-centre gangs. His remarks followed reports that several Chinese entertainers had fallen victim to these gangs and were forced to work for them on the Myanmar side.