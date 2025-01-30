Thailand confirms release of 5 hostages, Urges freedom for remaining

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that five Thai hostages have been released today.

They are currently being transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, where officials from both the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide assistance and immediately contact their families in Thailand.

The Ministry extends its heartfelt congratulations to the families of the released hostages and expresses deep gratitude to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the United States, and other friendly nations, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross and all parties involved, for their crucial roles in securing the release of the Thai hostages in the Gaza Strip. Appreciation is also extended to Israel for its care and facilitation of their return to Thailand.

Thailand continues to call for the swift release of all remaining hostages, including a Thai national, so they may safely return home to their loved ones.