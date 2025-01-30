Thailand confirms release of 5 hostages, Urges freedom for remaining

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that five Thai hostages have been released today.
They are currently being transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, where officials from both the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide assistance and immediately contact their families in Thailand.
The Ministry extends its heartfelt congratulations to the families of the released hostages and expresses deep gratitude to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the United States, and other friendly nations, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross and all parties involved, for their crucial roles in securing the release of the Thai hostages in the Gaza Strip. Appreciation is also extended to Israel for its care and facilitation of their return to Thailand.
Thailand continues to call for the swift release of all remaining hostages, including a Thai national, so they may safely return home to their loved ones.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also expressed her joy, stating:
"I am deeply pleased to have just received confirmation from the Thai Ambassador in Israel that five Thai hostages have been released from Gaza. This has been a continuous effort by the government, and we have all been waiting for this moment for a long time.
The Thai government extends its gratitude to all involved parties, especially Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the United States, and other friendly nations, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their support. We also appreciate Israel’s assistance in ensuring the safe return of these five individuals.
I have instructed the relevant Thai agencies to coordinate urgently with Israeli authorities to facilitate their safe journey home. Additionally, I have assigned the Minister of Foreign Affairs to travel to Israel to oversee the process and ensure that all five individuals are reunited with their families as soon as possible.
I sincerely hope that the remaining Thai hostages in Gaza will also be released and return home safely."
During a press conference at around 9pm, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Foreign Minister and Vice Minister will travel to Israel to take care of Thai hostages and facilitate their return to Thailand as soon as possible.
He expects all Thai hostages could be back in Thailand within the next 10 days.
Nikorndej reported that 46 Thai hostages had died due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, while 28 others have been released. He noted that only one Thai hostage still being detained there, though he cannot identify the hostage's name.
"Foreign Ministry will do its best, and hope that the remaining hostages will be released as soon as possible, so they can reunite with their families safely," he said.
He emphasised that ASEAN always calls for peace in the Gaza Strip, saying that Thailand supports a two-state and peaceful solutions to restore peace in a sustainable manner.
According to Nikorndej, five Thai hostages released today were: