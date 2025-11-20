97 passengers rescued after Koh Kood ferry suffers hull breach

At around 12.30pm on Thursday (November 20), the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) received a report from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 that a passenger vessel en route to Koh Kood, operated by Seudamgo and carrying around 97 passengers, had suffered a hull breach causing seawater to flow into the vessel.
The incident occurred near Kradat Island, around 15 kilometres from Koh Kood Pier and roughly 20 kilometres from the mainland pier.
The crew reported an urgent need for a water pump. In response, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 coordinated with border patrol boat squadron 1 to dispatch support vessels.
The squadron deployed HTMS Thepha and Tor 228 to the scene, working jointly with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 and local authorities.
On arrival, officials found local fishing boats and speedboats already assisting Thai and foreign tourists from the stricken vessel. All passengers were wearing life jackets, though some were visibly distressed due to strong winds and high waves at the scene.
Rescue teams evacuated the first group of 43 passengers to Laem Son Pier in Trat’s Mueang district. A second group of 49 passengers was brought ashore at Laem Sok Pier, followed by the five crew members. In total, all 97 people were safely rescued and none were reported missing.
According to the Marine Department in Trat, the ferry had sustained a hull rupture, which caused seawater to enter and the vessel to gradually sink. The boat has not fully submerged; pumps are now being used to remove the water before it is slowly escorted back to shore.