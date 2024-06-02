First phase of U-Tapao aviation city expected to be ready in 2028

The scope of work of UTA in developing the Eastern Airport Megacity includes:



● Being responsible for and obligated to carry out projects, develop projects, provide services, and maintain projects in the main areas of U-Tapao International Airport and operations.

● New passenger terminal building

● Ground transportation center

● Taxiway connection between runway 1 and runway 2

● Aircraft parking areas for passengers and cargo transport

● Air cargo and logistics transportation business centre

● Public utilities prepared by the private sector partner

● Ground services area operations

Development tasks for the main areas of U-Tapao International Airport include: Immigration and Customs office buildings; relevant government office buildings and other necessary facilities for project implementation.

UTA is responsible for and obligated to carry out projects in the supporting areas of U-Tapao International Airport and other activities to meet the project objectives, covering: free trade zone; commercial business zone.

The development plan of U-Tapao Aviation City, according to the latest design model by UTA, will be filled with numerous activities throughout the day and night, serving as a place for relaxation and entertainment for travellers 24 hours a day. With the concept of a global smart city, it will be complemented by lifestyle and entertainment activities. The activities to be developed in the aviation city include:

● Over 2 million square metres of commercial space, which would encompass exhibitions, trade shows, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, along with indoor sports facilities designed to host international competitions, supported by hotels to accommodate visitors.

● Retail outlets would be offered exclusive rights within the free trade zone in U-Tapao Aviation City to make it a shopping destination that gathers leading global brand products. Tax-free goods are sold both in the passenger terminal and within U-Tapao Aviation City.

● International standard offices to accommodate business growth.