Small businesses lose interest in digital wallet scheme, survey finds

In a recently conducted second survey, the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) learned that small businesses have little or no interest in participating in the government’s digital wallet scheme.

Panita Shinawatra, OSMEP’s deputy director-general, said the survey gauged the interest of 2,704 SMEs nationwide in selling goods and services under the 500-billion baht digital scheme.

This survey was conducted from April 19 to 30, while the previous one was conducted in October last year.