New bill to cut non-essential costs from fuel prices: energy minister

A new bill will be enacted to prevent oil refiners and distributors from passing on non-essential costs to consumers via fuel prices, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Tuesday.

Pirapan said oil companies currently burden consumers by incorporating brokerage fees and other costs not related to oil acquisition when they calculate retail prices.

Pirapan, who is also a deputy prime minister, was speaking to reporters at Government House after chairing a meeting of the committee tasked with introducing a system to maintain oil reserve stability.