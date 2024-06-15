Govt aims to disburse 70% of FY2024 investment budget in 4 months

He said the ministry hopes that the investments of key ministries including Interior, Public Health, and Transport, would help boost Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.24%, contributing to the government’s goal of achieving at least 3% GDP growth this year.

Pichai was speaking after a meeting with the committee responsible for following up on the government's investment budget disbursement on Friday. Executives of over 20 ministries and related agencies, including the Comptroller-General's Department and State Enterprise Policy Office, joined the session.

The meeting acknowledged that the disbursement of investment budget for some ministries had not met the target set by the Comptroller-General's Department, which had stipulated that at least 21% of the investment budget must be disbursed in the third quarter of FY2024.

Pichai has ordered ministries lagging behind to submit a report to the meeting next week, detailing reasons for delays in disbursement and their plans to disburse the budget in the rest of the fiscal year.

“So far, about 40% of the investment budget has been disbursed. We believe that the 70% target could be achieved even without accelerating measures,” said Pichai. “However, if we could disburse more than the target it would benefit the economy from increased capital.”