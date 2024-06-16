Govt warns Thais to beware of dubious betting ads during Euro Cup

The 17th UEFA European Championship – Euro 2024 – football tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

The government wants parents to watch over their children's behaviour to ensure they do not get involved in football gambling. People should watch the matches for fun and support their favorite teams without expecting to get rich from gambling, as it could lead to financial loss and potentially ruin their future, Karom said.

"The government warns citizens not to believe in football betting websites that use deceptive advertising through online media, promising high returns to lure people, resulting in the loss of money and assets. If you witness illegal activities or have any tip-offs related to online gambling, you can report them to the 191 emergency hotline or the National Police Headquarters hotline at 1599, available 24 hours a day,” Karom said.