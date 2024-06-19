OECD agrees unanimously to initiate accession talks with Thailand

Joining the group would enable Thailand to play a more prominent role on the global stage and elevate the country to international standards across various dimensions, the council said.

Membership of the OECD would raise Thailand’s levels to global standards, support other trade negotiations, enhance various opportunities, and ultimately improve the quality of life for Thai citizens, the NESDC said.

Thailand had submitted its initial letter of intent to join the OECD in April 2024 and was subsequently invited to participate in a special session with the OECD Council. During this session, Thailand presented the country's strengths and the mutual benefits of its membership. This demonstrated Thailand's commitment to applying for membership, leading to the OECD Council's unanimous decision to commence the accession process with Thailand. Consequently, Thailand has now attained the status of an OECD Accession Country.