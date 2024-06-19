Final draft of casino entertainment complex bill to be ready in 4 weeks

Julapun said 16 government agencies had submitted their views to him regarding the plan to allow large entertainment complexes with casinos.

Julapun said the initial bill was drafted by a special House committee in charge of studying the entertainment complex project.

He said he would compile the opinions of 16 government agencies as supplement documents attached to the draft that would be revised in three or four weeks before it would be sent to the Cabinet for approval.

If approved, the bill would be sent to the Office of the Council of State for vetting before being tabled before the House of Representatives, Julapun said.