The long journey of the Equal Marriage Law

During this period, the government prepared countermeasures, including drafting a Civil Partnership Bill through the Justice Ministry and introducing their version of the Equal Marriage Bill. The Democrat Party also supported and proposed their civil partnership bill to stay relevant.

In the parliamentary game where the majority has the advantage, they tried to reject the Equal Marriage Bill by voting separately, even though normal practice dictates that similar draft laws are usually accepted in principle together. Social pressure compelled the House to vote to accept all drafts in principle.

A special committee reviewed them and returned the revised versions to the House on November 3, 2022, with the bill added to the agenda on December 7. However, due to political manoeuvring around other issues, such as cannabis legislation, the Equal Marriage Bill was not discussed before the general elections and the formation of a new government under the Pheu Thai Party.

Undeterred, Tunyawaj resubmitted the bill in mid-2023. After another round of public hearings, it was added to the House agenda and considered on December 21. This time, with a new government and support from the Democrat Party, the bill passed the House with 400 votes in favour and 10 against on March 27, 2024.

The bill was then sent to the Senate for final approval, and on June 18, 2024, it received the Senate's consent.

The journey of the Equal Marriage Bill spanned four years, crossing two government administrations, and is now set to become law, awaiting official promulgation.