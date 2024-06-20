Phuket tops Thailand’s smart provinces: Depa

Phuket ranks as Thailand’s most technologically advanced province among 23 smart provinces while Wangchan Valley in Rayong tops the list of 30 smart cities, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) announced on Wednesday.

Depa’s Smart Cities Office released the ranking of 30 smart cities in 23 provinces for 2023 as part of its report, “Thailand Smart City Competitiveness Index (TSCCI) 2023”.

The rankings consist of two categories, city-based and province-based smart cities, said Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin.