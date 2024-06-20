Talks underway for expanding Ngamwongwan-Rama IX expressway

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said that talks are underway for the construction of a second deck on the Ngamwongwan-Rama IX express in addition to moves to cap the toll fees for the entire stretch at 50 baht.
The current toll fee for the 17-kilometre-long stretch starts at 25 baht and is capped at 90 baht.
Suriya said the aim is to lower the cost of people’s daily commute and that the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) negotiating with relevant agencies to ensure the new fee structure can be implemented within this year. The plan involves EXAT assessing operational outcomes every five years to ensure alignment with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and prevailing economic conditions.
Suriya, who also serves as deputy prime minister, also said that the severe traffic congestion in the Ngamwongwan-Rama IX area also requires the building of a second deck to effectively alleviate the traffic.
The minister said the government will not invest in the construction of the second deck, but will give the concessionaire a 22-year-and-five-month concession for the both sections of the expressway. The extension of the concession is based on financial valuation and an investment return rate (IRR) calculated fairly that does not give undue advantage to either side. The agreement details are fully transparent and verifiable, he said, adding that construction is anticipated to take around three years, after which the public will have access to the new facilities.
“I assure you that this initiative is not intended to benefit private companies, but rather to prioritise the public and national interest. It aims to reduce living expenses and travel costs efficiently. I have emphasised that all processes must strictly follow legal procedures, be conducted meticulously, transparently, fairly, and be open to scrutiny," Suriya concluded.