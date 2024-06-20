Talks underway for expanding Ngamwongwan-Rama IX expressway

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said that talks are underway for the construction of a second deck on the Ngamwongwan-Rama IX express in addition to moves to cap the toll fees for the entire stretch at 50 baht.

The current toll fee for the 17-kilometre-long stretch starts at 25 baht and is capped at 90 baht.

Suriya said the aim is to lower the cost of people’s daily commute and that the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) negotiating with relevant agencies to ensure the new fee structure can be implemented within this year. The plan involves EXAT assessing operational outcomes every five years to ensure alignment with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and prevailing economic conditions.