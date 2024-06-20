Thailand’s SDG score on hunger, food security falls

“While people often think of Thailand as a leading food exporter, implying strong food security, various assessments indicate that the food system remains a significant challenge for the country’s SDG targets,” he said.

“Thailand has not only failed in making progress on this issue, but is also regressing. This reflects an unsustainable food system that needs to be viewed far more broadly than just in terms of food, as it involves other dimensions.”



Sustainable food systems

In considering sustainable food systems, it is crucial to involve all sectors in driving this issue forward. The food and agriculture system can also negatively impact many other SDG targets. Hence, developing a sustainable food system can help alleviate numerous issues.

Dr Kanokwan Manoonpol, a senior scientist at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Food Division, noted that Thailand currently has a five-year (2023 to 2027) National Food Management Action Plan in place. This plan, approved by the Cabinet on March 14, 2023, serves as a working tool that sets out strategies and success targets.

However, the implementation of several indicators is becoming more and more challenging, especially with factors such as the environment, war and global economic and political conditions at play. Sasiwimon Thapyam, an expert on phytosanitary standards at the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS), said future efforts will require integration across sectors. It is essential to update the current situation, plans, budgets and constraints faced by responsible agencies as well as gather feedback and suggestions from various stakeholders. This will provide input to central mechanisms for developing broader national policies.

