Interior Ministry to propose increase in foreign ownership ratio in condos

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that an increase in the length of a leasehold on a property for foreigners from 50 years to 99 years could boost confidence among investors.

Regarding the proposal to raise the level of foreign ownership allowed in condominiums from 49 per cent of a building’s usable space to 75 per cent, he said it would come with conditions, such as limiting foreigners’ voting rights if the ownership exceeds 49 per cent.

He said this measure would boost sales of Thai property developers and maintain a balance between demand and supply. He affirmed that this measure was not aimed at benefiting some private property developers.

“We would like to ask people to think positively. There could be some negative impact but it is low compared to the positive impact,” he said.

Anutin vowed to propose this issue to the Cabinet as soon as possible, along with hearing comments from agencies and the people.

This measure would not benefit some people, but benefit all people and Thailand, he added.