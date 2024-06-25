Bill boosting foreign ownership of condos not ready yet: Anutin

The Land Department will ensure that no Thais are at a disadvantage when the law on foreign property ownership and leasehold is amended, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul promised on Tuesday.

He said the Land Department was still drafting the amendment bill and it was not ready in time for this week’s Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet last week agreed in principle to increase the foreign ownership of condos to 75% of useable space and increase property leases from 50 years to 99 years.

After the Cabinet nod, Anutin said he instructed the Land Department to study the pros and cons of the measures aimed at boosting the economy. He said the department would draft an amendment bill to avert potential drawbacks.