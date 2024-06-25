Cabinet sets aside nearly 30 million baht for fertiliser subsidy

The Cabinet has agreed to earmark 29.99 million baht to cover fertiliser subsidy for some 4.68 million farming households nationwide, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.

After the weekly Cabinet meeting, the premier told reporters that each household would be entitled to a 500 baht per rai subsidy on fertiliser, capped at a maximum of 20 rai or 10,000 baht.

He said the Cabinet has instructed the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to advance the subsidy to farmers and that the government will reimburse the bank later.