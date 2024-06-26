Cabinet greenlights setting up Cloud First Policy board

The cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the setting up of a committee to drive the government’s Cloud First Policy aimed at shifting the country’s administration towards a digital government, a news source from the Government House revealed today.

The Cloud First Policy aims to use cloud technology to support the operation of digital government across all agencies, as well as to establish cloud-based infrastructure to push Thailand toward becoming a regional cloud hub.

The source said the Cloud First Policy board will be chaired by the Digital Economy and Society Minister, with members comprising permanent secretaries of related ministries, namely digital economy and society, interior, defence, finance, commerce, and higher education, science, research and innovation.

Also joining the board will be directors/secretary-general of related agencies, namely the Digital Government Development Agency, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, the Budget Bureau, the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the National Cyber Security Agency, the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission, and the Thailand Board of Investment.