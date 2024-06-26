Debate over ‘saving or selling’ Thailand reignites

General Anupong Paochinda, then interior minister, explained that the measure aimed to stimulate the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, by attracting long-term foreign investment. He said this would be done through housing but with stricter conditions.

“There is no intention to sell the nation, nobody will do that. I believe nobody in this Parliament, be it the government or the opposition, intends to do such a thing,” Anupong told Parliament.

He also said that the proposed regulations would prevent large-scale foreign land purchases and the formation of foreign enclaves.

Later, the Council of State was tasked with gathering public opinions and potentially setting stricter conditions like raising the investment requirement to 100 million baht or extending the investment period from three to 10 years before resubmitting the plan to the Cabinet.

This proposed regulation also sparked several public discussions, with some people suggesting it was not a new legislation, but a revision of a policy issued in 2002 under then-PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Some even referred to it as “Thaksin’s idea, Prayut’s implementation”.

Yet, despite this connection with its patriarch Thaksin, the Pheu Thai Party continued opposing the regulation and even promised to amend the 2002 regulation.

Thanks to the strong opposition, the Prayut Cabinet withdrew the ministerial regulation for further study. The policy effectively “died” during the final phase of Prayut’s government, which soon dissolved Parliament.

Now, less than two years later, the political landscape has returned to this debate, with the ruling Pheu Thai Party now facing similar criticism.

The phrase “Thaksin’s idea, Pheu Thai’s implementation” has resurfaced, with the rhetoric treading the thin line between “saving the nation” and “selling the nation”.

Srettha has maintained that the Finance Ministry’s proposal pertains to “long-term leasing” rather than selling land.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has also confirmed that this policy does not grant absolute rights to foreigners, just extends the current lease terms to provide more incentives.

Nonetheless, criticism continues, often linking the issue to influential real-estate tycoons with political ties, raising concerns about mutual benefits.

Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn recently highlighted this issue, urging activists to submit it for legal interpretation regarding potential conflicts of interest under the Constitution and the anti-corruption law.

As the debate unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government will navigate and deflect these challenges to protect its integrity amid ongoing scrutiny.



