‘Retirement lottery’ to cover more groups in 2nd phase

The government’s planned “retirement lottery”, initially meant for self-employed and informal workers, will include civil servants and workers contributing to the Social Security Fund in the second phase, the Finance Ministry said.

Announced by the ministry earlier this month, the digitally issued lottery aims to encourage people to save for their retirement in a bid to prepare Thailand before it becomes a fully aged society.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Thursday that the lottery will be funded by the National Savings Fund (NSF), and moves to amend the relevant act to finance the project has been approved by the NSF board.

“The ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office is preparing details of the lottery to propose to the Cabinet by Tuesday [July 2], or the following week if it is not ready in time,” he said.

Paopoom added that in the first phase, lottery tickets will be available to a select group of around 20 million people, including NSF members, self-employed insurers under the Social Security Act’s Article 40 and informal workers.

In the second phase, more groups will be added, including civil servants and workers under the Social Security Act’s Articles 33 and 39, or those employed by others.