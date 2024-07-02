Foreign Minister reports on his successful visit to Cambodia

Thailand’s foreign affairs minister Maris Sangiampongsa has told the media that his visit to Cambodia on June 27 was highly successful.

Maris said the meetings with Cambodia’s top leaders and officials highlighted the stability and trust between the two nations. Most importantly, the two countries underlined a strong desire to see the already good relations improve further at every level. The talks reaffirmed the commitment to working closely together and to collaborating on various initiatives.

At the same time, Thailand clearly demonstrated to Cambodia that it values its relationship with its Eastern neighbour. Maris is confident that the relationship between the two nations will reach even higher levels in the future, saying that this would not only be a strategic partnership but a sibling relationship.