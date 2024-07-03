Plan to build Korat dry port comes closer to fruition  

The government is preparing to build a dry port in Nakhon Ratchasima soon to facilitate the transport of goods from the Northeast Economic Corridor, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said.

The reason behind this, she added, was that an intermodal terminal in Nakhon Ratchasima (aka Korat) would strengthen the country’s domestic and international logistics network.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, she said the dry port would be linked by road and rail to the Laem Chabang deep seaport in Chonburi some 320km away.