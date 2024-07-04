New Senate unlikely to be well disposed towards a liberal agenda

With the progressive “country-changing network” only securing 15% of Senate seats, or around 30 senators, it appears unlikely they will be able to effectively push their agenda through the Senate.

Angkhana Neelaphaijit, an elected senator from the civil society and independent faction, acknowledges the challenges in advancing initiatives in the Senate, including referendums, constitutional amendments, and other legislative agendas. However, she believes that the elected senators will uphold their independence and integrity and will not be influenced by external pressures.

She said the “independent senators” must employ strategic approaches in the Senate, similar to how the Move Forward Party operates as an opposition in the House of Representatives, focusing on proactive efforts.

Angkhana said that working in the Senate would require dialogue, hoping for future collaborative efforts, although attempts at such dialogue during national elections were often met with resistance.

“On election day, efforts were made to talk to top scorers to garner support, and some were even approached regarding a referendum on constitutional amendments, but nobody was willing to engage,” Angkhana noted.

Looking at the Senate's role in influencing political scenarios, three key areas are highlighted: