Sale of liquor allowed at 6 international airports on Buddhist holidays

This move will allow retailers at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports to sell alcoholic beverages to consumers on Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day and End of Buddhist Lent Day.
Previously, only duty-free shops at those airports could sell alcoholic beverages. Violators faced up to six months’ imprisonment and/or up to a 10,000-baht fine.
The Prime Minister’s Office aims to stimulate spending along with promoting Thai tourism, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said after presiding over the committee’s meeting on Thursday.
He added that the committee for alcoholic beverage control would cooperate with the State Railway of Thailand to study the feasibility of allowing sales of alcoholic beverages at train stations.
“The National Alcohol Policy Committee will consider the benefits to the economy and possible impacts on public health,” he said.
He added that the national committee had also approved the establishment of a working team to consider the feasibility of setting up a fund to allow people affected by alcohol consumption to access treatment as well as relieve the suffering of people affected by alcohol consumers.
The Department of Disease Control will organise an activity to mark National Alcohol-Free Day at The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan shopping complex in Nonthaburi province on July 18, he said, adding the activity aimed to encourage people, especially the younger generation, to refrain from drinking alcohol.