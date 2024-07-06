Sale of liquor allowed at 6 international airports on Buddhist holidays

The Prime Minister’s Office aims to stimulate spending along with promoting Thai tourism, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said after presiding over the committee’s meeting on Thursday.

He added that the committee for alcoholic beverage control would cooperate with the State Railway of Thailand to study the feasibility of allowing sales of alcoholic beverages at train stations.

“The National Alcohol Policy Committee will consider the benefits to the economy and possible impacts on public health,” he said.