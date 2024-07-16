Cabinet gives go-ahead to retirement lottery project

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a project to have the National Savings Fund (NSF) sell lotteries that will help people save money for their retirement, Deputy Finance Minister Paophum Rojanasakul said.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paophum said the retirement lottery would be sold via an app once the NSF Office has amended the NSF Act to allow it to sell lotteries. He said he will ensure the amendment is done as soon as possible.

He added that buyers can purchase lottery tickets via the app at the price of 50 baht per ticket, with a maximum purchase of 3,000 baht per month.

The lottery number cannot be chosen but will be randomly allocated, and only revealed after purchase. The lotteries can be bought any time of the day or night, while the prizes will be announced at 5pm every Friday.