Srettha defends seeking extra 122 billion baht for handout scheme

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin kicked off the first reading of the additional budget for fiscal 2024, saying the extra 122 billion baht will be used for economic stimulus via the digital wallet scheme.

Srettha told the House on Wednesday that the government had to earmark an additional 122 billion baht in fiscal 2024 for financing the 10,000-baht digital handout scheme to boost people’s quality of life and create job opportunities.

He said the government could not wait until the fiscal 2025 budget bill for the money to be allocated.