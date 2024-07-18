Lower House approves 122 billion baht for digital wallet scheme

After a 10-hour debate on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 297 to 164 to approve the principle of the Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal year 2024, which allocates 122 billion baht to fund the government’s handout under digital wallet scheme.

Of the 461 attending lawmakers, 297 voted for the bill in the first reading and 164 voted against. There were no abstentions.

The lower house then set up a 32-member committee to deliberate the act in two days, after which it will return to the Parliament for second and final reading on July 31.

Before the vote, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the House that the additional 122 billion baht will be used to finance the 10,000-baht digital handout scheme to boost people’s quality of life and create job opportunities.

He said the government could not wait until the fiscal 2025 budget bill for the money to be allocated.

Srettha said 10 billion baht of the additional funds would come from taxes and other government revenue, while 112 billion baht would come from borrowing.