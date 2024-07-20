Locals warned of dangers posed to ecosystem by Black Chin Tilapia species

Phaderm Rod-in, fisheries officer in the province, said the species could adapt to the local environment, allowing it to grow and reproduce rapidly.
He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had issued a decree in 2021, prohibiting the breeding of Black Chin Tilapia. Anyone who violates this decree and breeds the fish faces prosecution under Article 144 of the 2015 Fisheries Act, facing up to a year in prison or a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.
Releasing the fish into fishing areas carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 2 million baht, or both.
The Department of Fisheries is currently working to control and eliminate this species to reduce its impact on the ecosystem and alleviate the problems faced by aquaculture farmers and fishermen.
The public has been told not to breed or release Black Chin Tilapia into any water sources. If found, they should report to the provincial or district fisheries office. Additionally, if Black Chin Tilapia is found in natural water sources, cooperation is requested to remove them.
Meanwhile, at a canal in Sai Noi, Nonthaburi province, locals have been spotted using equipment to catch Black Chin Tilapia after reports circulated on social media about the abundance of this fish in the area.
On Friday, residents caught up to 5 kilograms of Black Chin Tilapia, with some selling it for extra income as many are curious to taste its flavour.
Brother Joy and Brother A, fishing partners from Sai Noi, said that they had managed to catch only 4-5 Black Chin Tilapia on Saturday, far less than the 4-5 kilograms they had caught on Friday. They sold the fish at 50 baht per kilogram due to high demand from locals eager to try it.
Most of the catches on Saturday were juvenile Black Chin Tilapia, indicating a potential increase in population if not controlled.
Previously, they often caught Nile tilapia, Silver barb, and Giant snakehead fish. However, the sightings of these species have decreased, with Black Chin Tilapia becoming more prevalent. They suspect that this fish was always present but had significantly increased in number. They urged relevant authorities to address this issue, fearing it might disrupt the ecosystem if left unchecked.
Kiattikhun Tonyang, a member of Parliament of the Move Forward Party, visited the area to find ways to reduce the Black Chin Tilapia population. He received reports from residents in Klong Yoi 500 about large numbers of both small and large Black Chin Tilapia. The fish population has significantly increased since the beginning of the month, while the number of Silver barb and Nile tilapia has decreased. Locals are concerned that other fish species might disappear.
Kiattikhun has appealed to the relevant agencies to solve this problem. He plans to engage the community, encouraging residents of Sai Noi to fish for Black Chin Tilapia to eradicate them before they spread to the Chao Phraya River.