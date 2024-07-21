TCDC selects 10 provinces for new creative labs

Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) has selected 10 provinces for creative labs to support creativity by upskilling and reskilling the local people.

TCDC recently announced that it has been considering candidates for its 10 new provincial centres from February to April and has selected Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattani, Phitsanulok, Prae, Phuket, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Uttaradit and Ubon Ratchathani.

It said each creative lab would focus on local stories and develop them to generate products of the provinces by “empowering local stories”.

Each creative lab would also serve as an experiment centre that the TCDC may expand to other provinces in the future.