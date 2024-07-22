Over 1.6m shops eligible for digital wallet scheme

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said over 1.6 million shops are eligible to join the digital wallet scheme, due to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.
Registration of shops for around 50 million recipients to make purchases with their 10,000-baht wallets will begin next month, Phumtham said on Monday.
Those eligible to register include 910,000 businesses under the Business Development Department, as well as 146,000 blue-flag grocery stores and 5,000 blue-flag food shops under the Internal Trade Department’s supervision.
Local administrations under the Interior Ministry will also invite registration from 400,000 grocery stores, roadside vendors, food shops and market stalls.
Around 93,000 shops run by farmers and community enterprises under the Agriculture Ministry can also participate in the scheme, said Phumtham, a deputy prime minister.
Moreover, 50,000 convenience stores under the Thai Retailer Association are eligible, he added.
Eighteen items cannot be purchased using the digital wallet. These include government lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, kratom, fuel, utilities, electric appliances, and phones and other gadgets.