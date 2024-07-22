Over 1.6m shops eligible for digital wallet scheme

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said over 1.6 million shops are eligible to join the digital wallet scheme, due to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Registration of shops for around 50 million recipients to make purchases with their 10,000-baht wallets will begin next month, Phumtham said on Monday.

Those eligible to register include 910,000 businesses under the Business Development Department, as well as 146,000 blue-flag grocery stores and 5,000 blue-flag food shops under the Internal Trade Department’s supervision.