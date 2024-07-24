Registration for 10,000-baht handout to kick off on August 1

The finance minister and two deputies have announced that registration for the 10,000-baht scheme will kick off on August 1 and the money will become accessible in the fourth quarter.
Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his deputies, Julapun Amornvivat and Paophum Rojanasakul, called a press conference at Government House on Wednesday to announce details of the digital wallet scheme.
Pichai said the scheme would set off four different “economic whirlwinds” once the government disburses 10,000 baht each to some 45 million people in 878 districts nationwide.
Spending by these people at retail shops will be the first economic storm that will trigger a second storm of spending between small and large shops, and then will come spending between large shops. This will spark a fourth economic storm of more money circulating in the economy, which will help revive the manufacturing sector and renew confidence in the Thai economy, Pichai said.
Julapun added that eligible recipients will have between August 1 and September 15 to register on the government’s super app, Thang Raj (government’s path).
Those who do not have a smartphone can register between September 16 and October 15, he said without elaborating.
However, Julapun added, they will be required to present their ID card at the shops they wish to buy from, but the options will be limited compared to shops that accept spending via the app.
The shops that wish to be part of the scheme can register from October 1, he said, adding that the Finance Ministry will later announce conditions required for eligibility.
He reiterated that 165 billion baht for the scheme will come from the fiscal 2024 budget and 285 billion baht from the following year’s budget.
Julapun said the 10,000-baht scheme does not apply to department stores or superstores. Recipients can only buy from small shops or convenience stores, and only in person.
When a recipient purchases goods, the system will check both the shop’s location and the buyer’s address to ensure they are both in the same district, Julapun said.
Meanwhile, Paophum told the press that eligible recipients can start installing the Thang Raj app on their smartphones and verify their accounts from now.
From August 1, those who have already verified themselves can start reaffirming their wish to receive the 10,000-baht handout, Paophum said.