Registration for 10,000-baht handout to kick off on August 1

However, Julapun added, they will be required to present their ID card at the shops they wish to buy from, but the options will be limited compared to shops that accept spending via the app.

The shops that wish to be part of the scheme can register from October 1, he said, adding that the Finance Ministry will later announce conditions required for eligibility.

He reiterated that 165 billion baht for the scheme will come from the fiscal 2024 budget and 285 billion baht from the following year’s budget.

Julapun said the 10,000-baht scheme does not apply to department stores or superstores. Recipients can only buy from small shops or convenience stores, and only in person.

When a recipient purchases goods, the system will check both the shop’s location and the buyer’s address to ensure they are both in the same district, Julapun said.

Meanwhile, Paophum told the press that eligible recipients can start installing the Thang Raj app on their smartphones and verify their accounts from now.

From August 1, those who have already verified themselves can start reaffirming their wish to receive the 10,000-baht handout, Paophum said.

