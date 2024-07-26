Thai fisheries dept deploys local predators to combat invasive alien

The Department of Fisheries has announced that local predatory fish species can be used to effectively hunt and eliminate the invasive blackchin tilapia.

Research has also confirmed that this method does not harm the environment or the ecosystem in the long run, as it is biologically sound.

Bancha Sukkaew, the department’s director-general, said on Friday that the spread of the African fish species has significantly impacted fishermen and the aquatic ecosystems across 16 provinces. In response, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow ordered urgent measures to address this issue.