Srettha urges support for startups with new ministry initiatives

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, along with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to boost support for startup firms through special measures and ecosystem development.

This initiative aims to enhance the business environment for startups, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said both ministries have responded to this instruction by holding several activities recently.

For instance, he said, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry held the Startup X Innovation Thailand EXPO 2024 (SITE 2024) at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre all of last week to educate startup owners on business expansion.