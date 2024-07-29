Thang Raj app downloads surge after digital wallet details announced

The government’s Thang Raj app has seen a dramatic surge in registrations after the announcement of the digital wallet scheme last week, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday.

Chai said that after the government’s announcement of details related to the digital wallet scheme on July 24, there has been a significant rise in downloads and registrations for the app.

The surge comes after Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his deputies revealed that people have until September 15 to register for the 10,000-baht handout scheme via the app.