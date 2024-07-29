Thang Raj app downloads surge after digital wallet details announced

The government’s Thang Raj app has seen a dramatic surge in registrations after the announcement of the digital wallet scheme last week, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday.
Chai said that after the government’s announcement of details related to the digital wallet scheme on July 24, there has been a significant rise in downloads and registrations for the app.
The surge comes after Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his deputies revealed that people have until September 15 to register for the 10,000-baht handout scheme via the app.
Since the announcement, downloads, installations and registrations for the Thang Raj app have surged to between 800,000 and 900,000 times daily compared to 50,000-60,000 times per day before July 24.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been informed of this increased usage of the Thang Raj app, Chai said.
For more information, the public can contact the Digital Wallet hotline at 1111 round the clock.