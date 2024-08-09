Thailand’s entertainment complex project: the race is on

So far, the investors have no issues with the conditions set by the government, such as the requirement for operators to be limited or public companies registered in Thailand with a paid-up capital of no less than 10 billion baht. The license duration is 30 years, renewable for up to 10 years at a time, with a license application fee of 100,000 baht, an initial license fee of 5 billion baht, and an annual fee of 1 billion baht.

Nor have the five contenders expressed concern at the requirement that the entertainment business must include at least four types of entertainment other than the casino listed in the appendix of the Entertainment Complex Act. Their view is that only 10-20% of the complex's area would be used for the casino, yet it would generate 80% of the total revenue.

However, there is disagreement with the government’s plan to designate specific areas for the establishment of entertainment complexes through a royal decree. Preliminary discussions indicate that five locations across different regions will be specified. The investors believe that they should be allowed to select the locations themselves to better suit their business needs.