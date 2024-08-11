Pattaya to be promoted as UNESCO creative city for films

The administration director-general, Athikun Kongmee, said it was collaborating with Pattaya City, the Culture Ministry, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and relevant agencies on this agenda since 2020.
The Pattaya development would be in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to achieve peace and prosperity for people and the planet, he said.
“In early August this year, the DASTA had led a committee for promoting Pattaya creative city to exchange knowledge with its counterpart in South Korea’s Busan City,” he said.
He added that the Thai committee had studied guidelines for promoting the film industry at Centum City Visual Industry Centre, Busan Cinema Studio, Busan Museum of Movie and Busan Asian Film School.
Athikun said the Pattaya Film Festival is scheduled to be held from August 21-25, which aims to promote tourism in the resort city and its surrounding areas, as well as boosting awareness on promotion of Pattaya as UNESCO’s creative city of films.
“From now on, DASTA will review the plan to promote Pattaya as a creative city of films with relevant agencies,” he said, adding that each agency will apply review outcomes on their plans to meet the government’s goals.