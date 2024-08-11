Srettha calls on state agencies to focus on boosting border trade

Thai border and cross-border trade moved in a positive trajectory with a total of 912.28 billion baht in the first six months this year – 534.31 billion baht Thai exports and 377.96 billion baht imports, he said.

He explained that border trade in the first half of this year totalled 493.47 billion baht. Trade with Laos amounted to 150.69 billion baht, Malaysia (149.36 billion baht), Myanmar (106.63 billion baht) and Cambodia (86.78 billion baht).

Important border export items include diesel valued at 23.10 billion baht, refined oil worth 10.43 billion baht and latex 8.22 billion baht, he said.

He explained that cross-border trade totalled 418.81 billion baht, such as China (244.17 billion baht), Singapore (53.13 billion baht) and Vietnam (36.26 billion baht).

Important cross-border export items include fresh durians valued at 67.60 billion baht, hard disk drives worth 40.95 billion baht and rubber rods 19.50 billion baht, he said.