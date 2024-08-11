Srettha calls on state agencies to focus on boosting border trade

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday that this move would generate positive sentiment in the Thai economy. “The Commerce Ministry has appointed the Department of Foreign Trade to monitor border trade closely,” he said.
Thai border and cross-border trade moved in a positive trajectory with a total of 912.28 billion baht in the first six months this year – 534.31 billion baht Thai exports and 377.96 billion baht imports, he said.
He explained that border trade in the first half of this year totalled 493.47 billion baht. Trade with Laos amounted to 150.69 billion baht, Malaysia (149.36 billion baht), Myanmar (106.63 billion baht) and Cambodia (86.78 billion baht).
Important border export items include diesel valued at 23.10 billion baht, refined oil worth 10.43 billion baht and latex 8.22 billion baht, he said.
He explained that cross-border trade totalled 418.81 billion baht, such as China (244.17 billion baht), Singapore (53.13 billion baht) and Vietnam (36.26 billion baht).
Important cross-border export items include fresh durians valued at 67.60 billion baht, hard disk drives worth 40.95 billion baht and rubber rods 19.50 billion baht, he said.
“An increase in border and cross-border trade was proof that the government’s policies were effective,” he said.
Chai added that relevant agencies would hold activities to promote border and cross-border trade in Songkhla province from August 15-18, including exhibition of products, online business matching and seminars to create awareness among entrepreneurs.