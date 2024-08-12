New dual-track railway opens on southern line

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, chief of the Office of the Governor of SRT, said this move was in line with Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote’s policy to accelerate the opening of new train routes nationwide.

Although signal installation on the route is not expected to be completed until next year, he confirmed that it will reduce travel time to tourist attractions in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon, as well as facilitating logistics.

He added that the train route has two landmarks: an elevated Hua Hin station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and an extradosed railway bridge over the Mae Klong River in Ratchaburi province.