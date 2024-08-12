New dual-track railway opens on southern line

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, chief of the Office of the Governor of SRT, said this move was in line with Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote’s policy to accelerate the opening of new train routes nationwide.
Although signal installation on the route is not expected to be completed until next year, he confirmed that it will reduce travel time to tourist attractions in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon, as well as facilitating logistics.
He added that the train route has two landmarks: an elevated Hua Hin station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province and an extradosed railway bridge over the Mae Klong River in Ratchaburi province.
Ekkarat went on to say that SRT has two train routes currently under construction: Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong, and Ban Phai-Maha Sarakham-Roi Et-Mukdahan-Nakhon Phanom.
It also has seven dual-track routes for which the documentation is completed and permission is being sought, namely Khon Kaen-Nong Khai, Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai, Thanon Chira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani, Chumphon-Surat Thani, Surat Thani-Hat Yai Junction-Songkhla, Hat Yai Junction-Padang Besar, and Den Chai-Chiang Mai.
He expects SRT to have in place train routes covering more than 50 provinces nationwide by 2029, which will reduce travel time by 1-1.50 hours, reduce logistics costs as well as the risks of accidents, and boost economic growth.
“SRT believes that dual-track route development projects will contribute to the country’s economy and tourism, as well as improve the quality of life for all Thais,” he said, adding that these projects could help Thailand to become a transport hub in ASEAN.