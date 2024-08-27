Transport Ministry seeks 600m baht to speed up work on Rama II Road

The Transport Ministry is asking the Cabinet for 600 million baht from the central emergency budget, so it can boost the liquidity of contractors working on Highway No 35 or Rama II Road.

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Tuesday that once these funds are granted, the construction can be accelerated. The construction of the section that stretches from Bangkok’s Dao Khanong area to Wang Manao subdistrict in Ratchaburi province has been ongoing for several years.

He said the proposed budget is based on the cost escalation adjustment, which reflects the change in the cost of relevant materials and services over a period of time.

Rama II Road is notorious for “never-ending” construction work that has been blamed for constant congestion and accidents.

It is believed that the ministry’s move is in response to a recent viral social media post, which showed practically empty beaches in Hua Hin, a resort town in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, despite several long weekends in July and August.

The horrific traffic jams caused by the construction work have been blamed for keeping travellers from northern parts of Thailand, including Bangkok, from visiting Hua Hin, as it is the only route to reach Prachuap Khiri Khan by car.

A Transport Ministry source said that there are currently three active construction projects on Highway No 35, namely the construction of elevated expressway No 82 (Ekachai – Ban Phaeo), elevated highway No 35 (Bang Khun Thian – Ekachai), and the upgrading of Bangkok’s Outer Ring Road (western side).