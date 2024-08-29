Strategy developed to combat influx of substandard goods

The Commerce Ministry and 28 related agencies have come up with a comprehensive strategy to combat the influx of substandard and illegal goods and services from abroad following a brainstorming session on Wednesday.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, the discussions focused on devising substantial measures to curtail the import of low-quality products while simultaneously boosting the competitiveness of Thai SMEs and e-commerce enterprises.

Following a cabinet resolution, the meeting aimed to ensure that proper actions are taken to safeguard the interests of domestic producers and entrepreneurs against harmful low-priced imports.

Phumtham outlined the necessity of stringent inspections to uphold product standards, which includes verifying compliance with trade registrations and licenses for foreign entities.

Measures were agreed upon to conduct thorough examinations at customs checkpoints, assess the validity of product quality certifications, and scrutinise import duties levied by foreign businesses.

A strategic plan consisting of five immediate and sustainable measures, amounting to 63 sub-measures, was put forward to enhance the integrity of imported goods.

He highlighted the need for government agencies to strictly enforce existing regulations and laws to ensure that all imported products meet Thai standards.

The ministry outlined five key measures to address the problem, namely:

  • Strengthening regulatory enforcement: Implementing stricter inspections of imported goods at customs, verifying product declarations, and increasing the frequency of online market surveillance.
  • Updating regulations: Amending regulations to align with modern trade practices, such as requiring foreign platform operators to have a physical presence in Thailand and expanding the scope of mandatory product standards.
  • Implementing tax measures: Requiring online sellers from abroad to register for VAT in Thailand and providing training to the private sector on relevant tax regulations.
  • Supporting Thai SMEs: Accelerating the development of product production capabilities and business operations for Thai SMEs to enhance their competitiveness in the global market.
  • Expanding international cooperation: Collaborating with trading partners to promote trade through e-commerce channels and establish Thailand as a regional hub for product distribution.

“Thailand seeks to bolster international trade relations with countries like China, Japan, and Korea, promoting e-commerce channels for Thai products to penetrate global markets efficiently,” he stressed.

In light of increasing concerns from citizens and small business owners regarding the implications of substandard imports, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that products sold within Thailand meet both national and international standards.

Weekly reports and bi-weekly meetings will evaluate the progress of these initiatives, with a focus on enhancing consumer protection whilst promoting a fair competitive landscape that supports Thai entrepreneurs in adapting to the dynamic global marketplace.

“Protecting our market interests while adhering to international trade agreements is paramount," Phumtham stressed, adding that the Ministry strives to uphold quality and legality in Thailand’s import sector.

