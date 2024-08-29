Strategy developed to combat influx of substandard goods

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, the discussions focused on devising substantial measures to curtail the import of low-quality products while simultaneously boosting the competitiveness of Thai SMEs and e-commerce enterprises.

Following a cabinet resolution, the meeting aimed to ensure that proper actions are taken to safeguard the interests of domestic producers and entrepreneurs against harmful low-priced imports.

Phumtham outlined the necessity of stringent inspections to uphold product standards, which includes verifying compliance with trade registrations and licenses for foreign entities.

Measures were agreed upon to conduct thorough examinations at customs checkpoints, assess the validity of product quality certifications, and scrutinise import duties levied by foreign businesses.

A strategic plan consisting of five immediate and sustainable measures, amounting to 63 sub-measures, was put forward to enhance the integrity of imported goods.