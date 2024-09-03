Bhumjaithai proposes 6 key policies for new government agenda

Following a party meeting on Monday, Bhumjaithai’s secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob announced six proposals the party plans to present as part of the new government’s agenda. They are:
Social Order and Welfare: The party aims to enhance public safety and protect youth from involvement in drug trafficking. The policy also includes updating laws related to entertainment venues and illegal gambling, ensuring they are relevant to current and future challenges, and ensuring they are enforced strictly to protect the public.
Decentralisation of Financial Power: Bhumjaithai proposes increasing local financial autonomy by allowing citizens to influence how income taxes are allocated for local development. This initiative seeks to foster community involvement, similar to the ”hometown tax” concept used in other countries.
Equal Education Access: The party plans to promote equal access to education at all levels by integrating modern technology into teaching and assessment processes. This policy aims to raise educational standards, reduce costs for the public and alleviate the state’s financial burden, ultimately making education more accessible and equitable.
Water Supply System Improvement: The proposal includes expanding and enhancing water supply systems to provide clean, hygienic water for both consumption and daily use, to improve public health and reduce household expenses.
Support for Household Solar Energy: Bhumjaithai aims to encourage households to install solar panels to generate electricity for personal use, with the option to sell excess energy back to the state. This initiative shifts the initiative to individuals, allowing them to take the lead of they are ready.
Promotion of Thai Herbal Products and Medical Cannabis: The party supports the development of Thai herbal products, including cannabis, for medical and wellness purposes, aiming to boost economic value while managing social impacts. This will be pursued through legislation with strict enforcement measures.
These six policies will be formally submitted to the head of coalition leader Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday.