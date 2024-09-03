Bhumjaithai proposes 6 key policies for new government agenda

Following a party meeting on Monday, Bhumjaithai’s secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob announced six proposals the party plans to present as part of the new government’s agenda. They are:

Social Order and Welfare: The party aims to enhance public safety and protect youth from involvement in drug trafficking. The policy also includes updating laws related to entertainment venues and illegal gambling, ensuring they are relevant to current and future challenges, and ensuring they are enforced strictly to protect the public.

Decentralisation of Financial Power: Bhumjaithai proposes increasing local financial autonomy by allowing citizens to influence how income taxes are allocated for local development. This initiative seeks to foster community involvement, similar to the ”hometown tax” concept used in other countries.